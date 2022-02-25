IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,112.07% and a negative return on equity of 134.58%.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.