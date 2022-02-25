IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.28 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $96.28 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00109090 BTC.

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,539,386 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

