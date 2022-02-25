IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $587,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $509.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average is $610.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

