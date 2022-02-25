IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $746.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 746.50 ($10.15) and last traded at GBX 747 ($10.16), with a volume of 68582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 753.50 ($10.25).

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

Get IG Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 802.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 822.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.