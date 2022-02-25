IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

IGIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.66 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

