Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 80,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,996. The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.