Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Immunocore were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunocore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,339,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.