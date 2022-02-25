ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

