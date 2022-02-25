Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.37

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 12827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $658.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,683,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

