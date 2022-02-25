Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 446,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.07. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$27.55 and a twelve month high of C$57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

