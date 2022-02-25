Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,752 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

