Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,298. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 316.01 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 55.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

