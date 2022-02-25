Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.32. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 14,769 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after buying an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

