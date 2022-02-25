Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Infosys stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

