Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 382.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

