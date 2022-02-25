Insider Buying: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,824,999 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60.

AMPL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

