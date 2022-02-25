Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases 2,278 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,330.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,250 ($17.00) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.