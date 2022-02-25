Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases 2,278 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).
HL stock opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,330.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
