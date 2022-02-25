Insider Buying: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SHW traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $265.33. 52,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,499,000 after purchasing an additional 872,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.