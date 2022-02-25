Insider Buying: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SHW traded up $6.39 on Friday, reaching $265.33. 52,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,235,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,499,000 after purchasing an additional 872,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

