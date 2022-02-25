Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys 404,673 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 24,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,664. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

