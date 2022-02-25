Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys 404,673 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,562,926.24.
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 236,615 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,775,168.90.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16.
- On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25.
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.
- On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.
- On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.
Warby Parker stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 24,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,664. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
