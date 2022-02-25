Insider Selling: Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Rating) insider Peter Bilbe sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.66), for a total value of A$370,240.00 ($266,359.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.64.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

