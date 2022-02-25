Insider Selling: Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT – Get Rating) insider Peter Bilbe sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.66), for a total value of A$370,240.00 ($266,359.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.64.
About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)
