Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CEO Sells 30,317 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AJG stock traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,440. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
