Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CEO Sells 30,317 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AJG stock traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,440. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.11. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

