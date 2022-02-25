Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30.

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.95 on Friday, hitting C$54.08. 6,547,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,043. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.98 and a 12 month high of C$55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$109.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

