Insider Selling: Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GNW stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.
About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genworth Financial (GNW)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.