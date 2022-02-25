Insider Selling: Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GNW stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

