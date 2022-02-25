Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells 1,214 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 113,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,714. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

