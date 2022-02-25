Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 194,817 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
