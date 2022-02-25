Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 194,817 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.