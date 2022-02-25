Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells 3,780,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE TRN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
