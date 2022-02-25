Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells 3,780,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.