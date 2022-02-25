Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 400,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,910. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

