IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($205.63).

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.74) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 412.20 ($5.61) and a one year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

