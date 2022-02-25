IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.74) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.66. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 412.20 ($5.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,876.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,042.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

