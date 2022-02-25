Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases A$41,100.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Rating) insider Allan Brackin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,100.00 ($29,568.35).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.
Integrated Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.