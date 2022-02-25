Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 39,256,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

