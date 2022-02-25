Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 14.4%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) was up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

