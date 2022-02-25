Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $17.52

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $17.52 or 0.00044889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $224.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.95 or 0.06932334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.73 or 1.00048594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,585,127 coins and its circulating supply is 207,516,027 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

