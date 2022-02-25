Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $230,946.33 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $53.57 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

