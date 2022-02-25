Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,045 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,501. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.