Invesco Ltd. Acquires 53,005 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 6.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

