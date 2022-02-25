Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,085 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

