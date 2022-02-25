Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $23,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after buying an additional 146,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

