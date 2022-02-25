Invesco Ltd. Has $24.48 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

