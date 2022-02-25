Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

