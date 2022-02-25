Investors Purchase Large Volume of VEON Call Options (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 257,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,206. VEON has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

