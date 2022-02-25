Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.95. 68,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,077,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

