Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ipsen from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IPSEY stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

