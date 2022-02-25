Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

