Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $42,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.