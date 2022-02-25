iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

