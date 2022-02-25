iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $94.56. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000.

