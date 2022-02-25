iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.83 and last traded at C$26.83. Approximately 54,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 99,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.41.

