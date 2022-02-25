iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,351,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,445,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,851,000 after acquiring an additional 542,579 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

