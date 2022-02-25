iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Boosted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 3.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after buying an additional 235,140 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,439,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after buying an additional 385,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 481,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,190,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

